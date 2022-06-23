Baltimore firefighters respond to small fire inside jail in Penn-Fallsway

Baltimore firefighters are working on controlling a small fire on the fifth floor of a multiple-story jail in Southeast Baltimore’s Penn-Fallsway neighborhood. (Jerry Jackson)

Baltimore firefighters are working on controlling a small fire on the fifth floor of a multiple-story jail in Southeast Baltimore’s Penn-Fallsway neighborhood.

The fire at the Maryland Reception, Diagnostic and Classification Center, a pre-trial detention center, started around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Inmates at the jail are sheltering in place, said Blair Adams, a fire department spokesperson. There are no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

