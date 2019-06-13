Man fatally shot in Baltimore's Mount Holly neighborhood

Baltimore police say a man died after being shot in the city’s Mount Holly neighborhood Thursday morning.

The department wrote on Facebook that Southwest District officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Chelsea Terrace at 11:35 a.m.

Upon arriving, officers found a man shot in the head and took him to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have not identified the victim nor a suspect in the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.

