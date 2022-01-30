‘They’re hurting’: Mount Clare community gathers in remembrance of three fallen firefighters

When Troy Koff first ran into Lt. Kelsey Sadler at the firehouse, he wasn’t quite sure how to react.
In a station of mostly men, seeing a young woman inspired just a little bit of awkwardness, Koff said.
“Do you shake hands? Do you hug? And she’d always be real loud and be like: ‘What’s up brother?’” Koff said. “And it broke the ice.”
Koff was among the firefighters who attended a memorial Sunday afternoon in Baltimore’s Mount Clare neighborhood for Sadler and her two fallen comrades — Lt. Paul Butrim and firefighter/paramedic Kenny Lacayo.
All three were lost last Monday morning after a vacant rowhome aflame in Mount Clare collapsed with them inside. The blaze was among the deadliest for Baltimore first responders in city history.
One more firefighter, John McMaster, was hospitalized for his injuries, and released later in the week. Wednesday morning, a funeral service for the fallen will be held at Baltimore’s Convention Center.
Sunday, just a few blocks from the fire, community members filled Mount Clare’s War Memorial Park with song and prayer. Children shared handmade cards for the firefighters, and the sounds of a choir filled the air.
“This is the true Baltimore,” Mayor Brandon Scott said before the assembled crowd. “It’s the Baltimore that no one wants to recognize.”
“Those firefighters were more than just servicemen who came on that day,” said Curtis Eaddy II, of O’Taste and See Apostolic Faith Church. “Those firefighters, they came out to help us build our garden. The same firefighters, they came out and helped us clean up this park here.”
The firefighters at Engine Company 14 in the neighborhood, along with first responders across the city, were hit hard by the tragedy, said Koff, who worked as a Baltimore City firefighter for several years before relocating to Philadelphia.
“Their platoon was real tight,” Koff said. “They’re hurting. They’re hurting real bad.”
Rich Langford, Baltimore Firefighters Local 734 president said he worked alongside Butrim.
“I worked with Paul ... at Truck 15 in East Baltimore before we all got separated and scattered out,” Langford said. “He loved the job.”
Battalion Chief Josh Fannon, president of the Baltimore Fire Officers Association, also worked with Butrim.
“I have a tremendous amount of fond memories. I had the opportunity to work with him in a few different firehouses over the years. I got to see him grow up, get better, learn more about the job. And I just feel very privileged that I was able to work with that guy.”
In the wake of the tragedy, the city ought to reassess the issue of vacant homes, the union leaders said. Mount Clare has the sixth most vacant homes in the city, according to city data. The rowhome that caught fire Monday had been abandoned for more than 10 years, and had caught fire previously in 2015, injuring three firefighters.
“Things need to be looked into. There are other departments doing more aggressive tactics with vacants,” Langford said.
After St. Louis firefighter Ben Polson lost his life in a vacant home earlier this month, that department pledged to begin an assessment of the city’s vacant homes, to determine which are at risk of collapse, Langford said.
In the meantime, the focus is on laying to rest Sadler, Lacayo and Butrim.
Latest Baltimore City
“Lord, as we go through this week — which is going to be another tough week — and as we lay our brothers and our sister to rest, we pray that afterwards, and when we’re finished, we look at each other and we’re better,” Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford said Sunday.