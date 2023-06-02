Morgan State University’s marching band will perform in D-Day Memorial Parade in France next June

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Morgan State University’s marching band is set to perform in France next June as part of the 80th anniversary commemoration of D-Day, the invasion that led to the defeat of Germany in World War II.

The school’s marching band, the Magnificent Marching Machine, will be the first from a historically Black college or university to perform in the international memorial, the school announced Friday.

The anniversary commemoration will include a “D-Day 80 Normandy Parade” on June 6, 2024, in Normandy, France, the school said. A website for the event describes it as a “living memorial” to “those whose service and sacrifice preserved freedom and liberty for future generations.”

“When we think of the historic events that have shaped the 20th century and the decades thereafter, the courageous moments that took place on the beaches of Normandy, France nearly 80 years ago, are among them,” said Morgan State University President David K. Wilson. “The opportunity to have our students not only represent our University but also our nation on such a grand world stage in recognition of such a monumental occasion is truly an honor.”

The Magnificent Marching Machine will perform “America the Beautiful,” according to a news release from the school, while marching between Vierville-sur-Mer and Saint Laurent-sur-Mer, two towns overlooking Omaha Beach. The school said the band will also place a wreath at the Normandy American Cemetery, where it will also perform “Tribute to (Fallen) Americans.”

Jorim E. Reid Sr., director of bands at Morgan, said the Magnificent Marching Machine performances will “pay homage” to the sacrifices made by Americans during World War II, including the more than one million African American men and women who served in the Armed Forces during the war.

“We look forward to not only representing Morgan in grand fashion, but also our country and the many D-Day soldiers that we memorialize each year at this time for their ultimate sacrifice,” Reid said.

The school said 152 people will travel in total, including musicians, dancers, flag bearers and staff. The university is contributing funds, and the rest will be fundraised by MSU Alumni Relations and the Morgan State University Foundation, the news release said.

The marching band also has a scheduled performance at Disneyland Paris next June, as part of the trip.

For more information on the band’s trip and to help cover travel costs, visit: https://givetomorgan.org/msuf-magnificent-marching-machine/

