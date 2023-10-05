Morgan State shooting: Baltimore police release footage of persons of interests

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Police are trying to identify people they say may be connected to a Tuesday night shooting at Morgan State University that injured five people.

A video released late Wednesday night opens with footage of four people walking across a grassy area at night. The next clip focuses on what appears to be three of the four people.

Police believe the Tuesday night shooting took place outdoors and stemmed from a dispute between two groups. Police Commissioner Richard Worley said Wednesday that none of the people wounded were intended targets. It’s not clear how many shooters there were, or how many weapons were fired.

The victims — four men and one woman ranging in age from 18 to 22 years old — were taken to area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries, police say.

Morgan State has since canceled classes and canceled or postponed homecoming festivities for the rest of the week.

Anyone with information in reference to the identity of these individuals is urged to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.