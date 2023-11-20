Police make second arrest in Morgan State shooting that injured five

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Authorities arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a Morgan State University shooting that injured five people, Baltimore Police said Monday.

Police said in a news release that D.C. Metropolitan Police on Friday arrested Jovan Williams, 18, who was charged with attempted first-degree murder last month.

Advertisement

Last month, police arrested a 17-year-old in D.C. who is charged with 34 counts related to the Oct. 3 shooting that canceled homecoming festivities at Maryland’s largest historically Black university.

At a bail review for that teen, prosecutors said the shooters fired 17 rounds. The teen’s public defender, Robert Linthicum, said investigators had not linked his client to the 9mm bullet casings found at the scene. Baltimore District Judge Kent J. Boles Jr. ordered him held without bond, calling him “an extreme danger to the community at large.”

Advertisement

Detective Freddie Talbert, a police spokesperson, said Williams would be extradited to Baltimore within days.

[ Morgan State shooting: Classes and homecoming canceled after gunfire wounds 5 ]

Police have been seeking Williams since June 15, when he was indicted in a federal guns and drug trafficking case. Although Baltimore Police identified him as “Jovon Williams” Monday, the federal indictment in that case lists his first name as “Jovan.”

Williams does not have an attorney listed in the D.C. case and it is unclear if he has one for this one.

The indictment said Williams dealt drugs and carried an “AR style .223 pistol,” a privately manufactured weapon often called “a ghost gun.” That weapon, which according to the indictment, counts as a machine gun under federal law, had a tool allowing it to shoot automatically rather than a round per trigger pull.

“His arrest means that he is no longer able to terrorize our communities,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a statement. “Our Department is committed to working alongside all of our communities and partners in identifying and apprehending those responsible for crime in our neighborhoods.”

All of the those wounded in the shooting were between the ages of 18 to 22, and four of them were Morgan students. Morgan State President David Wilson has since proposed enhancements to the school’s security, including a $6.4 million “security barrier” to surround the campus and limit public access.

Baltimore Sun reporter Alex Mann contributed to this article.