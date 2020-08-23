Morgan State University football player dies in motorcycle crash

A 20-year-old Morgan State University football player died Saturday night in a motorcycle crash in Baltimore County.
Jordan Cofield, a Baltimore native going into his junior year of college, died after his motorcycle crashed into a guardrail on Interstate 795, according Chere M. Goode, a woman claiming to be Cofield’s mother on Facebook.
Goode wrote that Cofield was her youngest son and that the 20-year-old had moved into his own apartment two weeks ago. She said she saw him the morning before he died.
“My heart is extremely heavy and my soul is crushed,” Goode wrote. “He had such a promising future ahead of him. Such a huge loss.”
Goode could not be immediately reached Sunday morning.
In a news release, Maryland State Police wrote that troopers arrived at the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on northbound I-795 prior to the Owings Mills Boulevard exit at 9:53 p.m.
The troopers found that a man had crashed his Yamaha R6 motorcycle into a guardrail after he lost control of his vehicle while traveling at a high rate of speed, officials wrote.
The man was identified as Jordan Cofield and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police wrote. His body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.
As a sophomore in 2019, Cofield was a wide receiver and kick returner who played in 11 games for Morgan State and was set to return in 2020, according to Cofield’s profile on the university’s website.
Tyrone Wheatley, the team’s coach, wrote on Twitter that Cofield “was a tremendous STUDENT-Athlete, great teammate and will be missed by all.”
Ian McBorrough, a former middle linebacker for Morgan State who played with Cofield, wrote on Twitter Sunday “Morgan State football family is heartbroken after this [loss] of another brother.”
