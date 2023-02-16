Man dies after Moravia Road crash Wednesday night that also injured seven other people, Baltimore Police say

A 39-year-old man died following a Wednesday night crash at the intersection of Moravia Road and Interstate 895 that also injured seven other people, according to Baltimore Police.

Investigators believe one of the vehicles was attempting to turn when it crashed into another vehicle at about 10:15 p.m., police said in a news release.

The 39-year-old passenger suffered from life-threatening injuries, and was found unresponsive, according to police. He was taken to a hospital, where he died Thursday morning.

Seven others involved in the crash in the Pulaski Industrial Area in Northeast Baltimore were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Baltimore Police Accident Investigation Unit officers are probing the crash, and ask those with information to contact them at 410-396-2606, or anonymously use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.