Baltimore spending board approves continued partnership between MONSE and local grief support center

The Baltimore City Board of Estimates unanimously approved on Wednesday a contract for Roberta’s House, a local grief support center, to continue working with the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement under its SideStep Pre-Arrest Youth Diversion Pilot program.

As part of the SideStep program, this $50,000 award will be used to assist Roberta’s House with its Changing the Game program, designed to serve at-risk youth who have suffered losses within a six-month period by helping them find productive ways of coping with grief and trauma, said Jack French, MONSE’s spokesperson.

This includes activities with parents and guardians to restore and strengthen familial relationships as well as service-learning opportunities for young people to advance justice and equity in their respective communities, French said.

The SideStep program was developed by West Baltimore residents — including young people — and community-based organizations in response to the 2015 uprising after Freddie Gray’s death. The program is supposed to provide young people, particularly those who have had brushes with the law, with assistance from trusted community-based organizations to improve their lives and help them reach their full potential.

Youth ages 17 or younger who officers have probable cause to arrest for category two offenses are eligible for the program. Category two offenses includes misdemeanor assault, shoplifting, larceny and more.

In December 2022, MONSE released a Request for Applications from Baltimore community-based organizations interested in partnering with the city as a referral partner for SideStep.

In March, MONSE officially announced a total of $375,000 in grants for eight organizations including Roberta’s House that will serve as inaugural service providers for the SideStep program.

Along with Roberta’s House, the spending board approved contracts for Holistic Life and House of Ruth Maryland to continue with the SideStep program in the July 19 meeting, French said.

Holistic Life is an organization that nurtures the wellness of children and adults in underserved communities with yoga and self care classes. House of Ruth Maryland is an organization focused on ending violence among women and children with its helpline and training institute.

Currently, MONSE is prepping to expand the SideStep program to the Southwestern District while the organization works through an external evaluation of the pilot in the Western District.