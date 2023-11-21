Four men injured, one critically, in three Baltimore shootings Monday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Four men were injured in three separate shootings in Baltimore on Monday.

Two men were shot in the 1900 block of North Monroe Street in the Mondawmin neighborhood in West Baltimore, Baltimore Police said in a news release.

Officers responded around 8:46 p.m. to the intersection of North Monroe Street and Walbrook Avenue and found a 33-year-old and 50-year-old man with numerous gunshot wounds, police said. Medics transported both victims to a hospital, the release said.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-396-2477.

A man was shot in Southwest Baltimore’s Morrell Park neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Officers responded around 3:16 p.m. to the 2700 block of Washington Boulevard and found a 24-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound, a release said. Police said the victim was listed in critical condition but did not disclose where he’s being treated.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-396-2499.

A man was shot in West Baltimore’s Penn North neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded around 2:53 p.m. to the intersection of Clifton Avenue and Woodbrook Avenue and found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Woodbrook Avenue, police said. Medics transported the victim to a hospital.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-396-2477.