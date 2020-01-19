Several Baltimore roads will be closed Monday during the day and parking will be limited ahead of the 20th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade in the city.
The parade will go down Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard starting at the intersection of Eutaw Street at 12 p.m. before disbanding on Baltimore Street between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Poppleton Street, the city’s Department of Transportation wrote in a release.
As a result, several roads will be closed to through traffic throughout the day. The following roads will be closed Monday:
- Franklin St. between Greene St. and Fremont Ave. - 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Access to westbound Route 40 will be maintained.
- Eutaw St. between Dolphin St. and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard - 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Preston St. between Madison Ave. and Howard St. - 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Madison Ave. between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Preston St. - 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Lombard St. between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Poppleton St. - 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Scott St. between Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Pratt St. - 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Southbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Eutaw and Lombard Streets -11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- The left lane of northbound Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Lombard and Eutaw Streets - 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Pennsylvania Ave. between W. Preston St. and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard - 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
In addition, parking will be restricted on the following roads between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m., unless otherwise noted:
- Eutaw St. from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Dolphin St.
- Madison Ave. from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Preston St.
- Preston St. from Madison Ave. to Eutaw St.
- Lombard St. from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Poppleton St.
- Scott St. from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Pratt St.
- Pennsylvania Ave. from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Preston St. (10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.)
The department wrote that drivers should expect temporary traffic delays as the parade passes through and should look for alternative routes.