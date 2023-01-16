Baltimore civil rights activist Leo W. Burroughs Jr. met Martin Luther King Jr. in 1964. Here’s what happened.

When the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. visited Baltimore on Oct. 31, 1964, civil rights leader Leo W. Burroughs Jr. was thrilled to meet him. King was in town for a conference and to encourage Black voters to cast ballots in the upcoming election that pitted Democratic President Lyndon Johnson against Republican nominee Barry Goldwater. Johnson would go on to win in a landslide.

“It was a great time,” said Burroughs, founder and president of Roots of Scouting Inc., a nonprofit teaching African American youth life skills, leadership and mentoring, according to its website. “I didn’t have much to say other than, ‘How you doing?’ and shook his hand. And he said he was tired, but he was gonna keep moving.”

Leo W. .Burroughs Jr., pictured in 2018, met the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. when King visited Baltimore in 1964. (Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun)

Burroughs, then a 22-year-old political science and history major at what was then Morgan State College, served as a spokesperson and project director of the Civic Interest Group, an organization of student activists who protested against segregation.

He added that the Civic Interest Group hosted a Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee regional conference at the Prince Hall Masonic Temple on Eutaw Street during the same time as King’s visit.

King was slain four years later in Memphis, Tennessee, leading to “unrest, protests and ultimately looting, fires and rioting that tore apart the city [of Baltimore],” The Baltimore Sun previously reported.

Burroughs, 80, grew up in Cherry Hill in South Baltimore and now lives in the Bolton Hill area of West Baltimore. He participated in sit-ins during the civil rights movement in segregated places like Gwynn Oak Amusement Park (now Gwynn Oak Park) and was arrested at least 25 times.

He said he doesn’t remember the speech that King made during his 1964 stop, but recalled King being a “marvelous orator.”

He added he thought King would be “stiff” because he was a well-respected leader. But King was an ordinary person, he said, and he saw him making jokes during the conference.

“He was inspiring because ... he was a booster,” Burroughs said. “He was there to tell us we had to become more unified, and we had to stay the course in terms of ensuring that we will ultimately win the victory for dignity and self-respect.”

King rode in an open convertible through East Baltimore and toured Pennsylvania Avenue and Lafayette Market accompanied by an enthusiastic crowd, according to The Sun’s archives.

“King’s visit to Baltimore in 1964 was not his last. The next April, he spoke before a meeting of the [Southern Christian Leadership Conference], urging an economic boycott of Alabama to protest the state’s racial policies,” according to the archives. “In 1966, he came to Baltimore to endorse plans by the Congress [of] Racial Equality to make Baltimore a target city for change.”

King’s visit wasn’t surprising, said Ida Jones, associate director of special collections and archivist for Morgan State, because Baltimore was a bellwether city at the time. Victorine Adams in 1966 “ran successfully for the Maryland House of Delegates. She resigned after a year and won a seat on the Baltimore City Council, becoming the first Black woman to serve on that body,” according to Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle, an advocacy group.

Plus, King had established relationships in the city, including with churches and historically Black colleges and universities, Jones said. Before his 1964 visit, he gave the commencement speech at Morgan State in 1958, she added.

“There was some groundswell in the city of Baltimore — probably throughout the state [where civil rights] were getting more momentum,” she said.

More than 50 years after the visit, Burroughs said that although there have been changes, the needs of Black people have not yet been met. He suggests wealthy Black people participate in tutoring programs to assist Black people who are poor ― something that Roots of Scouting facilitates.

“If I live in the ghetto and you live in [a] so-called integrated community, come back twice a month and do something for the people to help them live better,” he said.