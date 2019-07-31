Baltimore father appears on national television in search of missing daughter and grandson

A Baltimore man took to national television Wednesday morning to bring attention to the missing-persons case for his stepdaughter, who was eight months pregnant when she disappeared in 2017.
Since his appearance on ABC’s “The View,” Shawn Wilkins has received additional information about the investigation’s progress from the Baltimore Police Department.
Akia Eggleston was reported missing in May 2017, after family members say she failed to arrive at her own baby shower. Local and federal investigators have offered rewards for information in the case, which at times has stalled. The case was then handed to homicide detectives.
Eggleston’s stepfather appeared on “The View” to talk about the case, which he says has gone largely ignored by national media. He has heard little from police on the investigation. The hosts of the show reached out to Baltimore police for an update.
In a statement, police said homicide detectives have devoted “literally thousands of man-hours to this case.”
“About a dozen detectives have been involved at some point in the investigation, in addition to about a half-dozen FBI agents,” police said in the statement. “A dozen search warrants and/or subpoenas have been executed; approximately 100 interviews have been conducted; and dogs and divers have been used in numerous searches.”
The statement shed new light on an investigation that was previously considered stalled and pledged to "keep working until the job is done.”
In November 2017, investigators announced that they had exhausted all investigative means and offered a $25,000 reward for anyone with information on the whereabouts of Eggleston and her baby boy.
Police say they have been working with the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office on the case.
She was last seen May 3, 2017, around the Inner Harbor days before her baby shower. Eggleston was expecting and had a young daughter.
Wilkins said her pregnancy was high risk and she was on bed rest the last couple of months.
Wilkins expressed frustration with lack of communication from police.
Baltimore police say they met with Wilkins four times and spoke with him on the phone several times.
Wilkins has reached out to other organizations. He’s been working closely with the Black & Missing Foundation, a community organization dedicated to raising awareness of missing-persons cases.
On Wednesday morning, Wilkins and the foundation’s co-founders, Derrica and Natalie Wilson, appeared on “The View” to discuss Eggleston’s case.
Natalie Wilson said they were contacted by Wilkins directly after his daughter was reported missing. Since then, they’ve been working to garner national attention about Eggleston’s disappearance.
Wilson has received several calls and tips since the episode aired.
“It is our hope that Akia and her now 2-year-old son come home or her family receives the closure they deserve,” Wilson said.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 410-396-2499.