Baltimore Police need help identifying boy found walking alone in East Baltimore

McKenna Oxenden
By
Baltimore Sun
Nov 28, 2021 10:36 AM

Baltimore Police are asking for help in identifying a child who was wandering around East Baltimore by himself on Saturday.

Police said they were called to the 2000 Kennedy Ave. around 3 a.m. on Saturday to investigate a case of child neglect.

When officers arrived in the East Baltimore Midway neighborhood, they found a concerned citizen who said he saw a 3 or 4-year-old boy walking in the street alone.

Police said the child doesn’t know his name or where he lives but that he appears to be in “good” condition. He was transported to Johns Hopkins for an evaluation.

The Department of Social Services is working identify the child’s parents or guardian.

Anyone with information about the child or his identity is asked to call 410-396-2433.

