A ‘sanctuary bar’: Renderings show Ministry of Brewing plans for former Baltimore Catholic church

This fall, you’ll be able to buy a craft beer in a former Baltimore church.
Ministry of Brewing, at the former St. Michael the Archangel Church, at Wolfe and Lombard streets in Upper Fells Point, will offer seating for 250 at tables where the pews used to be, and a “sanctuary bar” along the side of the former church, according to renderings from the development team.
The church had been closed for nearly a decade, and it was "rendered to profane use,” in accordance with canon law, before the Redemptorists sold it to Ministry of Brewing.
The soon-to-be-brewery received its brewing license last month, officials announced on Facebook.
No opening date has been announced, but it is expected to open early this fall.
Baltimore Sun columnist Dan Rodricks contributed to this article.