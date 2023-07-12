Police never found an expectant mother from Baltimore. Without her body, the unborn baby’s father stands trial for murder.

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Akia Eggleston was eight months pregnant when she vanished before her baby shower. (HANDOUT)

Akia Eggleston had a young daughter and was about eight months into a grueling pregnancy as summer approached in 2017.

Moving past some of the depression she experienced earlier in her term, the 22-year-old was planning a baby shower to celebrate. Eggleston, of Cherry Hill, picked out a venue and sent out invitations with pink bubble letters to friends and family. She’d scheduled an appointment to have her hair done the day before the shower, May 7.

Around the same time, Eggleston seemed to be making progress in the tumultuous relationship she had with the unborn baby’s father, Michael Robertson. Court records show he communicated with her about moving in together, asking her to withdraw cash for a deposit on an apartment shortly after sending her blurry pictures of the place.

The regular contact she kept with friends through phone calls, messages and posts on Facebook ended abruptly around 5:22 p.m. on May 3, 2017. The last message she sent was an invite to the baby shower neither she nor Robertson would ever attend. According to authorities, nobody has heard from Eggleston since that day.

After that, Assistant State’s Attorney Kurt Bjorklund said in court Wednesday, “Akia Eggleston ceased to exist.”

It took Baltimore Police and FBI investigators about 4 1/2 years from the date Eggleston went missing to make a case against Robertson and charge him with two counts of murder — one for Eggleston, one for the unborn baby. In charging documents, police wrote the length of Eggleston’s pregnancy meant there was a “reasonable likelihood of the fetus’ viability, that is, its sustained survival outside the womb.”

About six years and two months after Eggleston disappeared, Robertson’s trial began in earnest Wednesday.

Unlike most murder cases, a medical examiner won’t testify about the victim’s injuries and how she died; authorities never found Eggleston’s body. Instead, prosecutors will present the jury with evidence of Eggleston’s pattern of life — from her use of social media to her interactions with friends and family — and show how it stopped suddenly and permanently, to prove that she died.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Christopher Panos is presiding over the trial, which is scheduled for three weeks. Attorneys in the case finished jury selection Tuesday, after beginning the process Monday.

Around the time Eggleston found out she was pregnant with Robertson’s child, another woman gave birth to her second baby with Robertson. He maintained relationships with both women, causing increased tension. As the last person to interact with her, Robertson was “the only person with “the means, motive and, most importantly, opportunity to kill Akia Eggleston,” Bjorklund said.

“He killed her in the home with no witnesses,” Bjorklund said. “He was successful in disposing of her body.”

But public defender Jason Rodriguez maintains Roberson, 42, is innocent.

Two common elements underlie criminal cases: Whether a crime was committed and whether the defendant was responsible, Rodriguez explained in his opening statement. Unlike most cases, he said, the dispute in his client’s trial is over the former.

“We cannot confidently say that Akia Eggleston was killed,” Rodriguez told the jury.

Eggleston’s family and friends, who arranged searches in the South Baltimore area surrounding the apartment where she last lived, demanded answers from authorities and told her story to anyone who would listen.

The podcast Crime Noir highlighted her case. It was also featured in People Magazine and NBC News. Her stepfather spoke on ABC’s “The View.” The HBO documentary series “Black and Missing” spotlighted Eggleston’s disappearance as an example of the lack of attention for missing women of color.

In the background, the FBI examined Eggleston’s and Robertson’s cellular records, mapping out their approximate locations in the days before she went missing. Investigators downloaded their messages in search of clues. Detectives spoke with “hundreds” of people before they were able to make an arrest, Bjorklund said in court.

According to charging documents, Robertson googled trash pickup, dumpsters and landfills in Baltimore more than a dozen times after Eggleston’s disappearance made TV news. With that information, investigators traced the trash route from the dumpsters outside Eggleston’s apartment to a Northern Virginia landfill.

Engineers narrowed in on 20 acres of the landfill that were filled with 500,000 tons of compacted municipal waste filled 40-feet deep within the three-month window around her disappearance, but safety regulations prohibited digging more than four feet down, charging documents show. They found no remains.

Investigators interrogated Robertson three times at length — the shortest interview was three hours and the longest spanned nine — as they looked into Eggleston’s disappearance. His story evolved each time, according to authorities.

After an October 2017 interview, Robertson moved to Michigan with the mother of his two children. That’s where he was arrested in February 2021.

Bjorklund began his opening statement by playing a video clip from one interview.

In it, a detective asked Robertson what happened the evening Eggleston was last seen. He hung his head for several seconds before responding.

“We got into it,” Robertson told the detective.

He said that was the reason he and Eggleston never visited the apartment he’d sent her pictures of.

The apartment, Bjorklund said, was a “ruse” and that Robertson had “no intention to live with her.”

Friends of Eggleston testified Wednesday they warned her about moving in with Robertson, citing their concerns over how he treated her. The friends’ text and Facebook message exchanges with Eggleston were admitted as evidence.

Robertson made life during her pregnancy “hell,” said Enosha Baylor, who testified she regularly took Eggleston to doctor appointments.

It was a “toxic” relationship, added friend Destiny Johnson, who lived with Eggleston at the apartment on Cherrycrest Road, “on and off, dealing with drama.”

Both described their last conversations with Eggleston, by Facebook message, as revolving around the forthcoming move. Eggleston messaged Johnson to say she’d leave their shared mailbox key on a table, “and that was it.”

On May 3, the day of her disappearance, Eggleston ”stopped responding to me, in the middle of a conversation,” Baylor said. “It wasn’t like her.”

Stephen Foster, who once dated Eggleston but remained close friends with her, testified he regularly drove her around, helped her out financially and had a key to her apartment.

He said he was supposed to give her a ride to her hair appointment before the baby shower. On May 5, Foster said, he was growing concerned because he was supposed to drop off money to help her with rent but hadn’t heard from her. He drove to her apartment, let himself in and went up to her room to find much of her furniture missing.

Nowhere to be seen was his close friend, who doctors ordered on bed rest because she had a “high risk” pregnancy. She struggled to walk, much less lift cumbersome furniture. Foster said he wondered why there were holes in the hallway outside her bedroom that looked “rectangular, like a corner of furniture went into the wall.”

“If Akia was moving out of Cherrycrest, would she have called you?” Bjorklund asked.

“Yeah, no doubt,” Foster responded.

Like Baylor and Johnson, Foster said he never heard from Eggleston again.