Metro train partially derails in Northwest Baltimore on Monday night

A Metro SubwayLink train partially derailed in Northwest Baltimore on Monday night, according to a statement from the Maryland Transit Administration.

A subway operator reported the derailment at about 6 p.m. as the train approached the Rogers Avenue Metro station, the statement said. A single rail car went off the tracks, the statement said, but remained upright and connected to the other cars. Five passengers were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening emergencies, according to the statement, and the MTA is investigating the cause of the derailment.

near Wabash Av & N Rogers Av 21215#Woodmere@CouncilmanYitzy#BMORESBravest on scene with a @mtamaryland subway that has a partially derailed above ground. #BCFDEMS treating injured patients. Expect transit delays. pic.twitter.com/p15Vqqs87J — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) December 26, 2022

The agency said it has put a “bus bridge” in place to shuttle riders between the Owings Mills and Penn North stations.