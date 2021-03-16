Pedestrian falls onto Metro Subway tracks in Baltimore

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital for evaluation after falling onto the Baltimore Metro Subway tracks at the Rogers Avenue Metro Station on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
The man, whose name and age have not been released, “became incapacitated on the platform” and fell onto the tracks just after noon, said Veronica Battisti, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Transit Administration.
Firefighters “retrieved the individual, administered first aid, and revived the individual” at the station in Northwest Baltimore’s Woodmere neighborhood, Battisti said.
The man was not struck by a train or seriously injured, Battisti said. She declined to provide details on what caused the man to become incapacitated.
The Baltimore City Fire Department took the man to the hospital, said Blair Adams, a department spokeswoman. She said firefighters initially had been called to the station for a report of a person struck by a train and seriously injured.
The Metro was single-tracking in the area Tuesday afternoon during the emergency response, Battisti said.