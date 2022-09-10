‘Football is therapy’: Mervo players, coach turn to the game they love in time of grief

The Mervo football team walks onto the field at City College to play in its first game since the death of player Jeremiah Brogdon last week. September 9, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Patrick Nixon did not want to coach Friday afternoon’s game against City College. Truthfully, he was not even sure he wanted there to be a season at all.

A week earlier, hours before the season’s first scheduled game against Edmondson-Westside, a gunman walked onto to the Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School campus as class let out and fatally shot 17-year-old Mustang running back Jeremiah Brogden.

Brogden, known as “Jerms” to his teammates, wore number 30 and had all the makings of the Mustangs’ next big-time player. Coaches and teammates raved about his personality. He was a standout player last season on the junior varsity team. Even Baltimore Mayor and Mervo alumnus Brandon Scott said he knew Brogden had the potential to be a star.

He was the second Mervo player to die in less than a year — another tragedy for a team still grieving. Last season, in a September game against rival Dunbar, star wide receiver Elijah Gorham suffered a serious head injury which eventually killed him. Gorham wore number seven.

Nixon, who considers himself a father figure to the more than 100 student-athletes under his supervision, knows he could not have prevented either’s death. Regardless, he cannot help but feel as if he could’ve done something. Anything.

“You kind of feel, I don’t know, responsible. Like I let [Brogden’s] mom down,” he said.

But his players wanted to play. They needed to play. Last season they won a state championship in the face of tragedy, doing it for “seven,” Gorham’s number, and this season they are determined on doing it again for Jerms.

“We need to be around each other and actually play” senior running back Octavyon Applewhaite said. “When Elijah died, that’s the only thing that helped us out.”

So there Nixon was, stalking the Mervo sideline in his gold-rimmed sunglasses, blue visor and headset, barking plays and begging his defense to tackle better in a game they wound up winning 37-0.

“Football is therapy for us,” he said afterwards. “It’s their way for them to get through all the things they’re going through.”

For a team racked with grief and frustration and anger, Friday afternoon’s game was a respite. Students and parents filled the visiting team stands, cheering and talking while watching their Mustangs. Scott was there, in his personalized Mervo sweat suit, standing on his usual spot at the 20-yard line. Cheerleaders breezed through their routines. Players whooped and hollered after hard tackles and touchdowns, smiling at one another as they cruised to an easy win.

Gorham’s mother, Shantres Shaw, was there on the sideline in her number seven hat. The unofficial team mother, she is uniquely equipped to understand the team’s grief, and she, like the boys in shoulder pads, was glad they played the game.

“That’s what this brotherhood is made for,” she said. “To pick each other up when something happens.”

The only obvious sign something bad had happened was the scoreboard, where “JB30″ occupied the space reserved for the visiting team’s name.

Senior defensive end Kibwa Wilkerson is fast and strong, using his long arms to get around opposing blockers with ease. The football field is home for him. It’s where his mind is clear. It is afterwards, when the balls are put away and the helmets removed, that reality returns.

“During the day I think about it all the time,” he said of Brogden’s death. “This is probably the only place I feel safe. Especially in the city.”

Thomas wants to leave Baltimore City when he graduates. Whether it’s through football or by learning a trade, he wants to move somewhere he doesn’t have to worry so much anymore. His teammate, linebacker Sterling Thomas, wants to leave Baltimore too. He hopes football is his ticket to a college somewhere else, far away.

“I’m just hoping to get all the offers I can to be able to get out of this city,” he said.

Next Friday, the team will get to play again, this time at home against Forest Park. For this group of young men, it is another chance to don their yellow helmets with the royal blue M on the side and forget about everything else in their world except for winning. Another crowd will gather and scream their support. Cheerleaders will do their routines again. The mayor might be there, standing on the 20-yard line again. The players will get to spend a few more hours being whole and worry-free like the children they are.

Then it will be over and the field lights will turn off and reality will come rushing back because the next day is Brogden’s funeral, forcing them to remember everything else in the world that exists outside the safe harbor of the gridiron.