Memorial Episcopal Church in Baltimore to remove plaques commemorating founders with ties to slavery, segregation

Memorial Episcopal Church has voted to remove two plaques honoring founders who had ties to slavery and the Confederacy, it announced Wednesday.
In a Facebook post, the Rev. Grey Maggiano said the Bolton Hill church would remove the plaques commemorating rectors William Meade Dame and Charles Ridgley Howard.
Maggiano said the North Baltimore church would also study removing a triptych that was offered as a memorial to Dame, “a confederate veteran and leader of Jim Crow and Segregation efforts in Baltimore and here in Bolton Hill for more than 40 years.”
In a post on the church’s website, vestry minutes from the 1950s were discovered, showing a resistance from parish members to integrate the church.
“The founding rectors were both slave owners and confederate sympathizers,” Maggiano said.
The decision comes amid widespread calls to tear down statues and rename institutions with ties to slave owners, segregationists and other racists in the pursuit of racial equality and inclusion. The Maryland State House Trust on Monday voted to remove a Civil War plaque honoring both Union and Confederate soldiers.