2 MDTA employees sickened by Legionnaires’ disease; Maryland Transportation building closed, toll lanes automated for investigation

The Maryland Transportation Authority’s (MDTA) administration building at the Interstate 895/Baltimore Harbor Tunnel toll plaza was closed Tuesday while health officials investigate for possible sources of Legionella bacteria.
MDTA officials decided to close operations at the administration building while the toll booths would be automated after learning on Monday that two employees were diagnosed with the legionellosis disease, a form of bacterial pneumonia commonly referred to as Legionnaires’ disease. Both employees have received medical treatment, according to the MDTA.
“While there’s no confirmation that the building is the source of the illness,” said MDTA Chairman Pete K. Rahn, “we believe the safety of our employees and visitors to the administration building dictates that we close the facility while tests are conducted.”
Cash payment lanes will be automated on Tuesday and operate like cashless toll lanes. The E-ZPass Stop-in Center on Leland Avenue will also be closed on Tuesday.
The bacteria is most likely found in freshwater environments and becomes a health concern once it appears in human-made building water systems such as showerheads, cooling towers, and plumbing systems. Most people contract Legionella by drinking or breathing in water that is contaminated with the bacteria. It’s rare for people to spread the bacteria to one another.
People who are most at risk for getting infected are people over 50 years old, current or former smokers, and people with weak immune systems. Symptoms for legionellosis include high fever, chills, dry cough, and shortness of breath.
Last year, in September, the water system at the Eastern Family Resource Center in Rossville was restricted after two employees were diagnosed with the legionellosis disease. Around the same time, there were several cases of Legionnaires’ disease at an apartment complex in Idlewood.