Masks now optional at BWI Marshall Airport, MTA transit, Maryland Department of Transportation says

As COVID cases plummeted earlier this year, Baltimore-area counties lifted indoor mask mandates. Masks, however, were still required on public transit due to a federal mandate.

Not anymore.

A federal judge in Florida struck down the public transit mask mandate on Monday, enabling airlines, airports and mass transit authorities to make their own decisions about masks. Masks on public transit are now optional, the Maryland Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. The change is effective immediately.

Wearing masks at BWI Marshall Airport and on flights arriving and departing from BWI is now optional, according to MDOT.

Several U.S. airlines, including Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Spirit and United Airlines, also dropped the mask mandate following the ruling.

UPDATE: @TSA is no longer enforcing face covering requirements across public transportation systems. See the full statement at https://t.co/3Y0SCjKt6U.



Airport visitors and workers are welcome to continue to wear a mask if they choose to do so. #MDOTsafety #airports — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) April 19, 2022

In addition, masks are optional on all Maryland Transit Administration transit systems including buses, trains and mobility vehicles, MDOT said.

TSA announced Monday it won’t be enforcing masks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, still recommends that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.

As of Tuesday, the state’s COVID-19 positive rate was 4.21%.