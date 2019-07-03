Baltimore Police: Woman killed in McElderry Park shooting, man injured in Lakeland shooting

Baltimore police say a 20-year-old woman died after being shot in the McElderry Park neighborhood in East Baltimore on Wednesday night.

The department wrote on Facebook that officers were called to the 400 block of N. Rose St. at 8:47 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Upon arriving, officers found a 20-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, police wrote.

She was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries, they added.

Police have not released the woman’s identity nor named a suspect in her killing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup. People can send an anonymous text message to 443-902-4824.

The fatal shooting came about 5½ hours after police said a man was shot in the leg in the Southwest Baltimore neighborhood of Lakeland.

Police wrote that the department received a report at 3:06 p.m. of a person who walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Detectives believe the man was shot while on the 3200 block of Hollins Ferry Road, police wrote.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2499 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.

pdavis@baltsun.com

twitter.com/PDavis_LLC