Two men killed in shootings in McElderry Park and Hamilton Hills, Baltimore Police say

A 35-year-old man died Friday evening from multiple gunshots to his body in Northeast Baltimore.

Officers responded around 5:35 p.m. to the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway in the Hamilton Hills neighborhood and found the victim, police said. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Another man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in East Baltimore’s McElderry Park neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 400 block of North Montford Avenue around 1:13 a.m. and found the victim had been shot multiple times in the head, Baltimore Police said. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.