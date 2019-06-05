Baltimore Mayor Young: Harborplace mall should be 'torn down and redone'

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said Wednesday that he would like to see the struggling Harborplace mall at the Inner Harbor “torn down and redone.”

“I would love to see it replaced,” Young told reporters at his weekly City Hall news briefing. He sketched out a vision for an entertainment district similar to the National Harbor development in Prince George’s County.

Last week a city judge ordered the mall into receivership after owners Ashkenazy Acquisitions Corp. defaulted on a mortgage. A number of tenants had left the four-decade-old shopping center, leaving the owners struggling to pay their bills while planned renovations dragged on.

The city owns the land, but the judge’s order paves the way for the mall itself to be sold. Young acknowledged that the future of the site would lie with any new owner but said he’d want to talk to them about a new concept involving shops, restaurants, a Ferris wheel and a merry-go-round.

Young said he’d be open to the city selling the land.

“I would like to see a mixture of everything there,” Young said. “Whoever buys it, it’s up to them but I would like to have those conversations.”

Young said he expected the quasi-public Baltimore Development Corporation to meet with the receiver.

The mayor said he met with Ashkenazy representatives recently when he traveled to Las Vegas for a retail conversation. Young said they told him about the impending receivership but said they expected to retain control of the mall.

Harborplace once helped spur tourism in central Baltimore after it opened in 1980. Ashkenazy bought it in 2012 and owed $67 million on the mall as of March.

