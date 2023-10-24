Baltimore Mayor’s Christmas parade returns for 50th year in December

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A skateboarder jumps over Jimmy Pelletier, “Skatin’ Santa,” and an elf, Jessica Snyder at the 49th annual Christmas parade in Hampden last year. They are from The D.C. Wheels, a skateboard charity founded by Pelletier. They came to the parade to support Equity for Easterwood, a group advocating for a West Baltimore skateboard park. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

The Mayor’s Christmas Parade returns Dec. 3 at 1 p.m., marking 50 years of local bands and holiday revelers marching down the streets of Hampden/Medfield in North Baltimore.

The parade will feature Baltimore’s Marching Ravens as well as Morgan State University’s Magnificent Marching Machine. Neighborhood and high school bands, including the Calvert Hall Marching Band, which has been in the parade since the beginning, will also join the festivities.

The route will be the same as in previous years, using Falls Road from Cold Spring Lane to West 36th Street, then on West 36th Street to Chestnut Avenue. Santa is supposed to make an appearance, along with the Ms. Yuletide and Jr. Ms. Yuletide awardees.

The Christmas parade, which was started by former Mayor William Donald Schaefer, has been put on through the streets of Hampden on the first Sunday in December since 1973. The parade is sponsored by community associations and businesses in the area.