Judge sentences Baltimore Police officer who told teen ‘I will choke you. I will kill you’ to 18 months of probation

A Baltimore City Circuit Court judge on Monday sentenced a Baltimore Police officer accused of threatening to choke and kill a teen he was attempting to arrest to 18 months of supervised probation.

Maxwell Dundore, who was found guilty in March of second-degree assault and misconduct in office, also was ordered not to have contact with the victim.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Gregory Sampson said there was no reason to exceed the sentencing guidelines for the offenses, noting that Dundore had no prior record.

Still, Sampson admonished the officer before delivering his decision, telling him that people who cannot handle being police officers should leave before “bad things” result — including something like this, where the officer “can’t control” themselves, he said.

Of the roughly six officers involved in trying to apprehend the teen, Dundore was the only one to act unprofessionally, Sampson said.

Dundore’s attorney, Natalie Finegar, has requested a new trial; she said after the judge’s sentencing that Dundore also would appeal and ask the court to consider probation before judgment in one year, which Sampson said he’d allow.

Prior to Sampson’s sentencing, Dundore told the judge he was “apologetic” for how he had conducted himself and that he didn’t realize he was affected by underlying post-traumatic stress disorder until he was treated by a medical professional after the incident. His wife told the judge that Dundore had “broken down” after the trial and that she encouraged him to “go talk to somebody.”

Finegar argued Dundore’s reaction was an inappropriate, “emotional” response, rather than intentional humiliation or a “moral flaw.”

As of the end of March, Dundore was on administrative reassignment, pending an internal Baltimore Police investigation. Police did not immediately respond to a Monday request for an update on his employment status. In fiscal year 2021-22, Dundore collected $77,081, according to a city salary database. He joined the department in 2018.

Sampson in March found Dundore guilty of the offenses for telling a teen, “I will choke you. I will kill you,” while his hands were on or near the teen’s neck during an attempted arrest in April 2020. The threat was “so far out of bounds” that it was corrupt behavior, Sampson said. He also found Dundore deliberately pushed the teen’s face after he was handcuffed.

He disagreed, however, with prosecutors’ contention that Dundore had intentionally kicked the teen, saying there was not sufficient evidence. He also disagreed the takedown that brought Dundore and the teen to the ground was a “body slam,” as prosecutors had argued.

“I expect criminals to act like criminals. I don’t expect police officers to act like criminals,” Sampson said during his ruling in March.

State’s Attorney Ivan Bates in March called Dundore’s conviction “vitally important” in demonstrating “officers who break the law will be held accountable for their actions.”

Dundore’s then-supervisor, Brendan O’Leary, also was criminally charged in connection with the incident. The case was dropped after a “material witness was federally indicted” and not available for O’Leary’s trial in April, according to James Bentley, a spokesman for the State’s Attorney’s Office.

O’Leary had previously been unavailable to testify in Dundore’s trial, due to his right not to incriminate himself, according to Finegar, Dundore’s attorney. She wrote in a motion for a new trial that O’Leary would be able to provide “substantive” evidence that Dundore’s actions did not constitute official misconduct and that he would have recommended counseling for Dundore’s language during the arrest.

Sampson did not rule on Finegar’s motion on Monday. He could schedule a hearing in the future, and said he planned to give the state time to file a response.

Assistant State’s Attorney Ernest Reitz, who prosecuted the case against Dundore, requested on Monday that Sampson exceed the sentencing guidelines and sentence Dundore to five years in prison, with all but one year suspended.

Reitz argued the crime was “heinous” and that Dundore had exploited a position of trust. He treated the teen “like a rag doll,” Reitz said, and spoke to him in derogatory language.

Dundore, 29, who was assigned to the Northeastern District, was criminally charged in 2021 for the 2020 altercation between the teen and officers, which unfolded when officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the Belair-Edison neighborhood.

Body camera footage played during Dundore’s two-day court trial showed a minuteslong scuffle during which the teen resisted attempts to handcuff him by squirming and kicking.

For some time, Dundore had his hands in the area of the teen’s jaw as he struggled. Dundore could be heard saying, “I will choke you out.” Later, he said, “I will choke you. I will kill you.” He also used profanity — the only officer to do so.

As Dundore began to stand, footage captured him pushing the teen’s head to the side. As he stepped over the teen, his boot struck the young person in the side of his head, while he was restrained on the ground.

The person Dundore was trying to arrest, now 20 years old, testified in court he was in “fear for my life” during the incident and that it had made him “scared for my life with police.” In the video, he could be heard accusing Dundore of kicking him; Dundore responded, “Shut up.” The teen repeated, “he kicked me straight in my face, bro.”