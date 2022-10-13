Maryland weather: Heavy rain Thursday to clear for sunny weekend

Heavy rain showers could drop between half and three-quarters of an inch of rain in the Baltimore region Thursday as showers and thunderstorms batter the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. But the weekend will be sunny and pleasant once the cold front clears.

Thursday’s forecast is cloudy and breezy with possibly damaging wind gusts up to 23 mph. A strong thunderstorm that brings a heavy downpour is possible in the afternoon. The risk of flooding from the fast-moving storm is minimal, however, according to the National Weather Service. Rain showers could linger into the night and amount to a quarter or half an inch of rainfall.

The NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook Thursday because there is a marginal risk that rain and thunderstorms could create damaging wind gusts. The outlook covers central Maryland, Northern Virginia, Washington D.C., the Chesapeake Bay and the tidal Potomac River.

Clouds will gradually clear by Friday for sunny skies with a high of 66 degrees. The pleasant fall weather will continue Saturday and Sunday and reach a high that’s in the low 70s.

A cold front on Monday could tumble temperatures to near-freezing conditions, according to the NWS. Rain showers are possible Monday, with a high of 62 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday could be chilly with a high of 54 degrees.