Maryland is one of four states that New York adds to its coronavirus travel advisory

New York state has added Maryland and three other states to its latest coronavirus travel advisory, requiring individuals who visit the state to self-quarantine for 14 days.
In a news release, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office wrote that Maryland, Delaware, Ohio and West Virginia were added to the list because the states “meet the metrics to qualify for New York State’s COVID-19 travel advisory.” In total, 35 states are on the list, the office wrote.
While Maryland is no longer seeing the thousands of daily cases it did during the height of the pandemic back in April, Johns Hopkins University says Maryland’s seven-day rolling positivity rate is at 6.23%, the highest since July 29. The state confirmed 356 new cases Tuesday.
Meanwhile, New York state, which was identified as an early epicenter for the virus after cases started appearing in New York City, has a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 0.89% as of Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.
New York confirmed 557 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, but the state’s population of 19.45 million people is more than three times Maryland’s population of just over 6 million people.
New York’s quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or an area with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.
“Individuals coming from other states continue to be a problem, and today we’re adding four more states to New York’s travel advisory,” Cuomo said in a statement.