Thousands of Maryland government jobs will no longer require a four-year college degree

Some state government jobs will no longer require applicants to have a four-year college degree under a new initiative to expand job opportunities, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday.
Thousands of state jobs will open to applicants with relevant experience and training, particularly in the IT, administrative and customer service sectors, which have previously required a college degree. The workforce development initiative comes as the state is experiencing a record number of job vacancies in line with a national labor shortage that is creating issues across state agencies, according to the Department of Legislative Services.
More than 300 state government jobs are currently open to applicants who are active in the labor force, have a high school diploma or equivalent and have developed skills through community college, apprenticeships, military service, boot camps or previous job experience.
The state government is one of Maryland’s largest employers with more than 38,000 workers. The Maryland Department of Budget and Management estimates that more than half of all government jobs can be staffed by workers with relevant skills, rather than a college degree.
“We really want an economy where if you can do the job, you can get the job. And if you can learn new valuable skills, you can earn more,” Byron Auguste, CEO and co-founder of Opportunity@Work, said at a press conference. Auguste’s nonprofit organization will partner with the state budget and management department to identify eligible workers for state jobs.
Out of more than 2.8 million workers in Maryland, more than 1.3 million, or 47%, are considered skilled by relevant experience that does not include a four-year college degree. Nationally, the demographic of workers who are “skilled through alternative routes” is 61% Black and 55% Hispanic;, 66% are rural workers of all races, and 61% are veterans, according to data provided by a state spokesman.
“Through these efforts that we’re launching today, we are ensuring qualified, non-degree candidates are regularly being considered for these career-changing opportunities,” Hogan said at a press conference.