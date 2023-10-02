Authorities charge four people for distributing large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine in Baltimore area

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Authorities have charged four people in connection with a drug trafficking organization that distributed large amounts of fentanyl and cocaine in the Baltimore area.

Four people, including two authorities are still searching for, will be charged with a combined 107 criminal counts for their involvement with the drug trafficking organization, said Maryland Attorney General Brown at a news conference Monday.

Authorities also seized drugs, weapons and drug money following an investigation led by the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) through the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Program—Group 51.

Authorities seized about 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl, which is enough to kill 4 million people, and 3 kilograms of cocaine. In addition to the drug seizure, authorities seized 37 firearms, including three assault weapons, three handguns equipped with Glock switch attachments (allowing them to operate as fully automatic weapons) and over $300,000 of drug money.

“Where there are drugs, there are almost always guns, and that is a volatile combination,” said ATF Special Agent Toni Crosby. “Guns are used as tools by these drug trafficking organizations to threaten and inflict violence for retaliation, expanding territory and more.”.

In early stages of the investigation, authorities found that Ronald Rawles, 35, of Baltimore City, and Corey Frazier, 37, of Howard County, stashed drugs and firearms in luxury apartment buildings in Baltimore City and Howard County as early as August 2022 to July.

By February, authorities narrowed down their focus to Rawles and Frazier who acted as large scale distributors for the organization as well as two mid-level dealers who authorities are still searching for.

Rawles and Frazier supplied the mid-level dealers with bulk quantities of drugs which they would break down and package for further redistribution, said DEA Special Agent Jarod Forget. Frazier and Rawles also supplied drugs to street-level shops including one at the intersection of Cranston Avenue and North Woodington Road in Baltimore City.

Authorities also seized the following:

Stash location on East Fort Avenue in Baltimore: 8 guns, 4 kilograms of fentanyl

Stash location on East Saratoga Street in Baltimore: 3.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 3 kilograms of cocaine

Frazier’s home and vehicle in Howard County: 7.4 grams of fentanyl, a firearm, about $39,000 in drug money

Rawles’ residence and vehicle in Baltimore: $63,000 in drug money and a firearm

Self-storage unit: 25 firearms, including a machine gun, assault style rifles and “ghost guns” as well as 1,000 rounds of ammunition, body armor and over $107,000

This investigation was done under the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network. Currently, the defendants will be prosecuted in Howard County.