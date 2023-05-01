Baltimore man pleads guilty to murder of MTA driver, gets 60 years in prison

Frankye Duckett dropped off an elderly woman and returned to his Maryland Transit Administration bus in a hurry following an argument with a man on Jan. 29, 2021. He slammed the door shut and tried to put the bus into gear.

“No, don’t do that. No!” Duckett yelled, before a gunman opened fire through the window of the van.

Advertisement

The footage, played in court, showed Duckett, 49, collapse to the ground after being shot and try to scramble down the aisle of the bus for cover. But Marquis Poteat leaned through the shattered window and shot, again and again, over Duckett’s screams.

Poteat, 35, pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder and a firearm offense. The agreement with prosecutors capped his punishment at life in prison with all but 60 years suspended, but allowed his attorney to try to convince the judge that 50 years of incarceration was sufficient.

Advertisement

Describing the video of Duckett’s killing as “one of the most difficult things I’ve ever seen,” Senior Baltimore Circuit Judge John Addison Howard handed down 60 years.

“I was in Vietnam for 13 months. I had an automatic weapon and I never fired as many rounds as Mr. Poteat did,” Howard said.

According to the agreement between the state and defense, Howard imposed a concurrent 20-year sentence for Poteat’s charge of use of firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. The judge also added five years probation.

As a driver for the MTA’s MobilityLink program, Duckett shuttled people with disabilities from their front door to their destination. He’d purchased a home in Pennsylvania to retire to in a few years with hopes of a respite from his fast-paced hometown.

In previous interviews with The Baltimore Sun, Duckett’s friends and family remembered him as a service-driven professional with a playful sense of humor that dated to his days as a star basketball player in high school. Other jobs for Duckett included a stint as a Baltimore School Police officer and as a manager of a facility for adults with disabilities.

Frankye Duckett (right), a 49-year-old MTA MobilityLink bus driver who was gunned down on duty in Baltimore, is pictured with his good friend Devin Boyd. (Photo courtesy of Devin Boyd.)

Duckett was born and raised in West Baltimore, where he would become known for his athletic prowess on the basketball court. Friends and family said he continued to play pickup later in life.

Relatives described him as a doting father and grandfather.

In court Monday, Assistant State’s Attorney Taylor Raiven read a victim impact statement from Duckett’s wife, Da-Vera.

Advertisement

“The emotional and physical damage this has caused our family is unbearable,” Da-Vera Duckett’s statement said, adding that he was “murdered senselessly.”

She described her husband as “our rock.”

Duckett’s killing wasn’t the first time tragedy struck his family: His older brother, DeWitt Duckett, was gunned down inside Harlem Park Junior High as a ninth grader in 1983 over a college basketball jacket.

In a January 2021 interview with The Sun, Denise Duckett-Richardson said she and her three surviving siblings vowed never to put their mother through such pain again. She said the youngest, Frankye, avoided vices and conflict.

“I’ve been through this 37, almost 38 years ago when I lost my brother, and now I’m going through this again, losing my brother to the senseless streets,” Duckett-Richardson said. “It’s always the good ones.”

Advertisement

In court, defense attorney Martin Cohen said Poteat was a victim, too, because he lived most of his life with undiagnosed mental health conditions and abused a variety of drugs in an effort to self medicate.

Held at the Howard County Detention Center pending trial because of safety concerns in the city, Poteat got mental health treatment. He was diagnosed with manic depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, and has since been receiving medication.

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Cohen asked Howard to impose the lesser, 50-year sentence, and that the judge recommend his client for the Patuxent Youthful Offenders Program, where he may receive better mental health and substance use treatment.

“He accepts responsibility for what he did,” Cohen told Howard, adding that he empathized with Duckett’s family. “We had a victim who was working, who should never have had to deal with this.”

Poteat was arrested in April 2021 in South Carolina, following a months-long manhunt. A sentencing hearing for the other man charged in connection to the fatal shooting has not been scheduled. Ernest Ford, 31, told police Poteat got into his car after the shooting and told him to drive. He pleaded guilty to being an accessory to murder. Ford’s attorney, Tony Garcia, declined to comment.

Poteat accepted an opportunity to address Howard in court, saying he had been dealing with problems throughout his life.

Advertisement

“To the family of Frankye Duckett, I greatly apologize for y’all’s loss. I’m sorry,” Poteat said. “I know I can’t bring him back.”

Howard agreed to recommend Poteat to the youthful offenders program and to ask the state Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services to incarcerate him outside of Baltimore, because of safety concerns.

Beyond that, Howard said, “I don’t have a great deal of mercy for Mr. Poteat.”