Marilyn Mosby trial moved from federal court in Baltimore to Greenbelt, judge rules

Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby will stand trial in federal court in Greenbelt, not Baltimore, a judge ruled Friday.

Charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of mortgage fraud, Mosby is set to stand trial Nov. 2, with jury selection set to begin Oct. 31.

U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby found that Mosby’s attorneys met the low legal burden for moving the case within the federal court in Maryland.

Prosecutors said in court Friday before Griggsby’s ruling that no other case in the history of federal court in Maryland had been moved to another federal courthouse in the state.

Attorneys on both sides are set to argue other legal issues, like whether there will be one trial or two.

Mosby’s lawyers had asked to have separate trials for her perjury and mortgage fraud charges.

