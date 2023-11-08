Marilyn Mosby trial: Former Baltimore state’s attorney will not testify in her case

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has decided not to testify in her federal perjury trial.

Her decision followed a preview from prosecutors Tuesday afternoon about the type of tough questions they planed to ask her if she took the stand, including probes about apparent tax impropriety, being held in contempt of court and a misleading letter to mortgage lenders in Florida.

Mosby’s lead attorney, Federal Public Defender James Wyda, advised his client on her right to testify and to remain silent in court Wednesday morning.

“I’d like not to testify,” Mosby said.

The development means the trial, which began Monday, moves closer to a conclusion.

The lawyers will go over jury instructions with U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby before closing arguments Wednesday afternoon. The prosecution and defense each estimated their arguments to span an hour. After the defense’s closing argument, the government gets to have the last word in criminal cases, because it bears the burden of proving the charges.

