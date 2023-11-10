Marilyn Mosby has been convicted of perjury. What’s next for the former Baltimore state’s attorney?

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Marilyn Mosby, former state's attorney for Baltimore, leaves the courthouse Thursday after she was found guilty on both perjury charges. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun)

A federal jury on Thursday convicted Marilyn Mosby of perjury, bringing to a conclusion the first phase of the highly anticipated criminal case of Baltimore’s former state’s attorney.

With its verdict, the jury found Mosby lied about experiencing financial hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic to make herself eligible for money from her city retirement savings account under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

The decision followed approximately five hours of deliberation and three days of trial featuring detailed accounts of Mosby’s finances and a look into her personal ambition while serving as state’s attorney.

During trial, prosecutors portrayed Mosby as a greedy politician who took advantage of a law intended to help those suffering from the pandemic to enrich herself. Her attorneys, meanwhile, contended that she was justified in taking the withdrawals because the pandemic prevented her portfolio of side businesses from taking off.

Two guilty findings in federal court mark a stunning fall from grace for Mosby, who once became the youngest chief prosecutor in a major American city when elected in 2015.

Despite the verdict, much remains to be determined for Mosby, including whether she’ll go to trial on another set of federal charges. Here’s what comes next for the 43-year-old:

What about the mortgage fraud charges?

Mosby’s indictment in January 2022 charged her with two counts of perjury and two counts of mortgage fraud.

She stood trial only for perjury this week because her lawyers convinced U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby to split the charges. Griggsby decided to hold the perjury trial first.

The mortgage fraud charges are pending.

Mosby used the roughly $80,000 she withdrew from her retirement account on a pair of properties in Florida worth a combined $1 million, but prosecutors say she defrauded mortgage lenders by failing to disclose her tax debt and claiming she intended an eight-bedroom house near Disney World as a second home, when she already hired a company to operate it as a rental — a maneuver that locked in a lower interest rate.

When someone faces more charges after being found guilty in a case, it’s relatively common for them to try to work out a plea agreement with prosecutors, Andrew I. Alperstein, a defense attorney and former prosecutor, told The Baltimore Sun.

But, many lawyers who’ve paid attention to Mosby’s legal saga believe the mortgage fraud side “is actually a stronger case,” Alperstein said. “Now what’s interesting is to see if the government decides to prosecute her on the second [charges] or if they work out some kind of plea agreement.”

At a pretrial hearing, one of the federal prosecutors on Mosby’s case said there might not be a need for a second trial depending on the outcome of the first. A second trial has not been scheduled yet.

Will she go to prison?

The answer to this question might depend on what happens with the mortgage fraud charges.

In federal court, perjury carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, meaning Mosby faces up to 10 years after Thursday’s verdict.

Additionally, the counts of mortgage fraud Mosby is charged with carry maximum punishments of 10 years each. If convicted of both, she’d face a grand total of up to 30 years’ incarceration.

But defendants in federal court are rarely handed the maximum penalty.

Judges take into account such factors as the criminal record, the dollar amount of fraud, whether they were forthcoming about their actions or misled authorities.

Sentencing in Mosby’s case has not been scheduled. Before setting a date, Griggsby will likely summon the attorneys for a status conference to determine how they will proceed with the case.

What happens to her law license?

Mosby will almost certainly lose her law license.

Several subsections of Maryland’s rules for attorneys address the types of crimes Mosby has now been convicted of.

It is considered “professional misconduct” for an attorney to “commit a criminal act that reflects adversely on the attorney’s honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as an attorney in other respects,” one rule says.

Mosby leaves the courthouse Thursday. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun)

Another provision says that the state Attorney Grievance Commission’s bar counsel is supposed to notify the Supreme Court of Maryland on an emergency basis when they learn that a lawyer has been convicted of a crime, regardless of whether there is a pending appeal, asking for that lawyer to be immediately suspended from practicing law.

The state supreme court recently approved a new bar counsel, attorney Thomas M. DeGonia, and he began in that capacity Oct. 23, according to the judiciary.

In response to an emergency request for suspension, the high court sends out an order mandating that the attorney in question explain why they shouldn’t be suspended before deciding whether to suspend them, according to the rule.

“It’s unlikely that a person convicted of perjury would retain their law license,” Alperstein said. “A criminal conviction relating to integrity or honesty often leads to disbarment.”

This article might be updated.