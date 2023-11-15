Marilyn Mosby case: Judge sets January trial date for former state’s attorney’s mortgage fraud charges

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby will stand trial on mortgage fraud charges Jan. 18.

Jury selection for the trial is set for two days, beginning Jan. 16, according to a scheduling order issued Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby.

Advertisement

During a teleconference on Monday, attorneys in the case asked Griggsby to set aside three weeks for trial, which will be held in Greenbelt.

The new trial date comes after a federal jury found Mosby, 43, guilty of two counts of perjury last week. Following about three days of trial and about five hours of deliberation, jurors determined Mosby lied about suffering financial hardship to obtain about $80,000 from her city retirement savings account under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Advertisement

She used money from the retirement savings account to close on a pair of properties in Florida worth a combined $1 million, and is charged with committing mortgage fraud while completing those transactions.

Prosecutors say Mosby misled mortgage lenders by neglecting to disclose a tax lien and claiming she intended an eight-bedroom house near Disney World as a second home, when she’d already hired a company to run it as a rental.

This article will be updated.