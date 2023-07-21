Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby files for divorce from husband Nick Mosby, City Council president

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Marilyn Mosby, the former Baltimore state’s attorney facing federal perjury charges, has filed for divorce from her husband, Nick Mosby, the City Council president.

The legal document, filed in Baltimore Circuit Court, seeks a limited divorce and joint custody of their two children. In it, Marilyn Mosby asks that Nick Mosby continue to provide her and their children health insurance, and to contribute to their children’s school and transportation costs, plus any “extraordinary” medical expenses they incur.

The Mosbys were married in Boston in October 2005, the legal filing said. It was filed Friday by attorney Chantal M. Joseph, who did not immediately return requests for comment left at her Maryland law office.

Marilyn Mosby was indicted in January 2022, while still holding office, with two counts of perjury and two counts of mortgage fraud. She is scheduled to stand trial in November, after a series of postponements, and recently sought to move it from Baltimore to Greenbelt, Maryland.

Federal prosecutors accuse her of lying about financial struggles due to the coronavirus pandemic to make early withdrawals from her city retirement savings. The roughly $80,000 in withdrawals were used for her to make down payments on vacation properties in Florida. She is accused of misleading lenders to get a lower interest rate and neglecting to disclose she owed unpaid taxes.

Her defense team, which has since been replaced, previously argued she is not guilty of perjury because her personal businesses did suffer during the pandemic.

Marilyn Mosby has also previously said she didn’t know about the 2020 tax lien she is accused of failing to disclose, as Nick Mosby handled their taxes and didn’t tell her about them. They paid off the $45,000 lien later that year.

The former state’s attorney, a Democrat, left office in January after two terms. She ran for a third but lost in November.

