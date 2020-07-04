Group against mass incarceration marches through Baltimore on Fourth of July

A group organized by the Peoples Power Assembly and Prisoners Solidarity Committee gathered on Saturday, the Fourth of July, to march through Baltimore in protest of mass incarceration and systematic racism.
Protesters gathered on North Charles Street about 2 p.m. Andre Powell of PPA begin the march by playing a version of Frederick Douglass’ 1852 speech “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?” narrated by actor James Earl Jones.
“Sisters, brother, and siblings; let’s line up, it’s time to march,” Powell said afterward as the group began its march and car caravan down Greenmount Avenue.
Despite the Independence Day heat, many marched with signs, with others holding them out of their car windows. Along the march, some of those driving by honked their horns, while others watching the processions from their homes offered thumbs-up or raised fists.
The group eventually paused outside the city jail, offering changes they would like to see in the city and beyond.
“We need a stimulus in the Black community so we can make it a tropical paradise,” said musician Anthony Parker, also known as Wordsmith.
Baltimore Sun photographer Ulysses Muñoz contributed to this article.