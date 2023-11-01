Baltimore man sentenced to prison for fraud related to pandemic relief funds

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A Baltimore man was sentenced to two years in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $262,000 through the Paycheck Protection Program.

Lawrence Walker, 64, of Baltimore, also will have to serve six months of home confinement and three years of supervised release following his time in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Additionally, Walker will have to forfeit the cash seized during a search, as well as a Mercedes-Benz, and pay a judgment and restitution of $232,152.

According to Walker’s plea agreement, Walker and a co-conspirator, who was not named in public court documents, engaged in a scheme to fraudulently obtain a PPP loan for Walker’s business, Nutscola Street Promotions, LLC, from March 2021 through December 2021.

Walker was the owner and resident agent, but Nutscola had no employees at the time and was not in operation. On March 21, 2021, Walker and his co-conspirator submitted a PPP loan application that contained multiple misrepresentations, including that Nutscola had 13 employees and an average monthly payroll of $104,900.87.

Walker and his co-conspirator created a tax form and a February 2020 bank statement from Nutscola’s business account, which were submitted in support of the loan application. However, Walker opened the Nutscola bank account on March 6, 2021.

Based on the fake documents, Walker’s business was funded with an estimated $262,252 in loan proceeds. After receiving the money, Walker provided his co-conspirator with a kickback for his work in obtaining the loan with two checks totaling $78,000, about 30% of the loan amount.

Walker and his co-conspirator knew that if the business spent the loan proceeds on permissible items within a certain time and used a specific portion of the loan toward payroll expenses, the loan would be eligible for forgiveness.

Walker used the loan proceeds to purchase a Mercedes-Benz valued at more than $76,000 and to lease and furnish an apartment in downtown Baltimore that overlooked Orioles Park, purchases that weren’t permissible under PPP rules.

In December 2021, Walker’s co-conspirator also fraudulently applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan under the CARES Act on behalf of Walker and Nutscola, but the fraudulent EIDL loan did not close.

On April 26, 2022, law enforcement seized multiple electronic devices, including Walker’s phone, as well as over $30,000 in cash hidden in a garbage bag inside a heater in Walker’s bedroom while searching Walker’s home.

The $30,000 was part of the fraudulently obtained PPP funds. Walker has made no payments in connection with the PPP loan obtained for Nutscola, and the entire PPP loan amount of $262,252 remains outstanding.