Body found floating in water near Canton on Tuesday, Baltimore police say

A man was found dead in the harbor near Canton on Tuesday night, Baltimore Police said.
Just past 8 p.m., police said they were called to the 2000 block of South Clinton St. for a person in the water. Both officers and the marine unit responded and found the man in the water.
Officers pulled the man from the water and he was pronounced dead.
Storms rolled through the city Tuesday, bringing nearly two inches of rain in about an hour and a half and causing widespread flooding. It’s unclear if the man’s death was connected to the heavy rainfall, though police said there are no obvious signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death, police said.