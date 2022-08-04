Man in medical distress dies after being handcuffed by officer; Baltimore Police, Maryland AG investigating

The Baltimore Police Department’s Special Investigations Response Team and the Maryland Attorney General’s Office are investigating the death of a man who died Thursday after being handcuffed by police.

Baltimore Police said Eastern District officers responded to the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue for an overdose at about 11:17 a.m. Thursday. Police said they found a man in medical distress being restrained by a bystander. Another bystander administered Narcan, an overdose-reversing medication, after police arrived.

An officer handcuffed the man to restrain him while medics treated him, police said. The man became unresponsive, and after medics attempted lifesaving measures, they placed him in an ambulance and removed his handcuffs, according to a news release.

The man was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital, police said. The investigation is ongoing.