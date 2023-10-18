Male dies in Northern Parkway shooting Tuesday, Baltimore Police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A male was fatally shot on East Northern Parkway on Tuesday, Baltimore Police said.

Officers arrived around 3:52 p.m. in the 2400 block of East Northern Parkway for a report of an unresponsive person in the rear of the location. When they arrived, they found an unidentified male suffering from trauma to the body.

Medics responded to the location and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives urges anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.