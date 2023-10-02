Man dies in in Brooklyn shooting Sunday night, Baltimore Police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

One man was fatally shot in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood on Sunday, Baltimore Police said.

Officers arrived around 8:56 p.m. in the 500 block of Patapsco Avenue to investigate a person lying in the street. When they arrived, they found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced deceased by medics.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stopper tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.