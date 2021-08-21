xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Man in critical condition after being trapped under subway car, Baltimore fire officials say

Baltimore Sun
Aug 20, 2021 9:17 PM

A man is in critical condition after becoming trapped under a subway car Friday, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Baltimore firefighters responded to the scene at the Lexington Market Metro Station on N. Eutaw Street around 4:56 p.m., finding an adult male trapped beneath a subway car, according to fire spokeswoman Blair Adams.

Advertisement

Firefighters freed the man and had him transported to an area hospital, Adams said.

Maryland Transit Administration Police are handling the investigation, and it’s unclear if there were people aboard the train.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A spokesperson for MTA Police could not be reached Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Baltimore City

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement