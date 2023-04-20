Baltimore receives nearly $475,000 in settlement with opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt

Baltimore received about $475,000 in settlement money from drugmaker Mallinckrodt PLC, the mayor’s office said in a Wednesday news release.

The settlement stems from a 2018 lawsuit filed by the city against several manufacturers and distributors of opioid drugs, including Mallinckrodt as well as OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma and its founders, the Sackler family.

Mallinckrodt, an American-Irish pharmaceutical company that manufactures general and brand-name oxycodone pills, filed for bankruptcy in 2020, a common move among drugmakers who face litigation for their role in the opioid epidemic. After receiving bankruptcy protection, the company paid about $1.6 billion to settle opioid-related lawsuits filed by states and localities, and an additional $260 million to the federal government in a false claims case related to Acthar Gel, a treatment for chronic inflammation.

In a statement, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said the $475,000 settlement was “far less than the city deserves” from the pharmaceutical company. He said the funds would be used by the city’s health department to “help address the harms that opioids have brought upon our city.”

The city’s litigation against other opioid manufacturers in Baltimore Circuit Court will continue, and is scheduled for trial starting in mid-September 2024.