Baltimore mourners gather for 4-year-old Malachi Lawson’s funeral; mother, spouse accused in his death

Family members of 4-year-old Malachi Lawson gathered early Tuesday morning praying and embracing one another before his small white casket that was flanked with red and white flowers.
Mourners gathered to remember the child — whose mother and her wife have been charged in his death — at a service inside the Mount Zion Apostolic Faith Church that was open to the family for one hour and then to the public.
During the family service, relatives sang along to a drummer playing upbeat tunes, reflecting Malachi’s love for music. A bible verse was read: “I will fear no evil ... I will be in the house of the Lord forever do not let your heart be troubled.”
Malachi’s death has gripped the community since police announced his body was recovered from a dumpster on Aug. 3. He had been reported missing a day earlier.
Police have charged Malachi’s mother, Alicia Lawson, and her spouse, Shatika Lawson, with involuntary manslaughter, child abuse, assault, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence and giving false statements. They are being held without bail.
Malachi had previously been in foster care, but had been returned to his mother’s care. The city Department of Social Services has pledged a thorough review of his case and how it was determined that he should be reunified with the Lawsons.
According to charging documents, Malachi was burned in a bath, but neither Alicia Lawson nor Shatika Lawson took him to get treatment out of fear he would be taken away from them.
Multiple people and community groups have come forward to donate services and items for Malachi’s funeral and burial.
The Charm City East Moose Lodge 70 donated Malachi’s burial plot. Beverly D. Cromartie Funeral Service offered embalming services and donated a casket. Other donations were made by the cemetery and a local printer.
He will be buried in Woodlawn cemetery after the service.
This story will be updated.