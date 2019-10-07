A white truck was backed through a wall of Maggie’s medical cannabis dispensary in the Wyman Park neighborhood during an apparent break-in Sunday night, Baltimore police said Monday.
A motorist drove the truck into a side wall of the building in the 3300 block of Keswick Road around 11:15 p.m. No one was inside at the time of the break-in, said police spokesman Det. Donny Moses.
A suspect fled on foot, but it was not clear if anything was taken from the building. Police have not identified a suspect, Moses said.
A representative of the business could not immediately be reached for comment Monday morning. An employee inside the dispensary declined to comment.
A building inspector has been notified as the incident left a hole in the wall of the building, Moses said.
Baltimore Sun reporter McKenna Oxenden contributed to this article.