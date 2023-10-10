Loyola Maryland, Southwestern basketball star Jamal Barney remembered at funeral for competitiveness, humor

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Former Loyola University men's coach Jimmy Patsos talks at the memorial service for Jamal Barney, who played for him at Loyola University. (Kevin Richardson )

At Jamal Barney’s memorial service, the two-time Baltimore Sun All-Metro pick from Southwestern High School was remembered for more than his basketball career.

He was a loving, present father while excelling on the court and academically at Loyola University Maryland. After games, the student-athlete would bring flowers to his longtime girlfriend and eventual wife, who said Barney made her feel like the “center of his world.” He watched the ”Twilight” series with his teammate, who taught Barney how to dress as they roamed around Towson Town Center. Everyone speaking in the packed room at Wylie Funeral Home recalled how Barney made them laugh.

Barney’s memorial service Tuesday came just over a week after he was found dead Monday in West Baltimore. He had recently turned 37. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide. No suspects have been arrested.

A lovable jokester off the court, Barney showed his competitive side when he started playing as a guard at Southwestern.

Tina Queen, a former coach and athletic director at the school, recalled a tournament at Williamsport High School where Barney was approaching an individual gym record for points in a game.

“On that particular night, Mr. Barney had it in his mind he was doing this by himself,” she said at the service in West Baltimore, before the attendees — nearly a full room of Barney’s family members and former basketball colleagues — erupted in laughter. Barney kept scoring. At halftime when he had “30ish” points, she asked Barney whether he was going to let his teammates play.

His response: “I don’t know, I’m feeling it.”

Barney became an All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference guard during his first season at Loyola, leading the conference with 18.1 points per game. When he graduated in 2011, he finished with 1,028 points across three seasons.

Jimmy Patsos, the head coach at Loyola during Barney’s time there, said Barney joined the program at a time when the Greyhounds’ roster lacked players from city public schools. But a new era began when Frederick Douglass’ Gerald Brown III came to play for Loyola, and Barney made sure it stayed.

“There was this five- or six-year period where Loyola was as hot as anybody in the city,” Patsos said, calling Barney the school’s “spokesman,” and adding that he and Brown “were loyal, they loved their school and they loved being from Baltimore City.”

Former Loyola University Maryland men's basketball coach Jimmy Patsos says Jamal Barney helped usher in an era of city basketball stars playing for the Greyhounds. (Kevin Richardson )

Barney became legendary in city basketball circles for scoring “like crazy, all kinds of ways,” Patsos said.

Barney graduated from Loyola in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in communications and advertising. He settled more into his role as a father, marrying his longtime girlfriend, Teiana, in 2014. He worked as a manager for Enterprise, according to his obituary, which says he’s remembered for his “aura of positivity and enthusiasm that was contagious and inspiring.”

One of Barney’s teammates, Brian Rudolph, recalled how Barney’s time as a college-aged father taught him lessons in parenting, as well as fond memories of spending time with his friend, playfully exchanging jabs at each other. He said he recently had a dream about Barney’s memorial service.

“I couldn’t get this speech right — and he was roasting me,” he said.