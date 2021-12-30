Love & Cornbread volunteers feed West Baltimore’s Penn North neighborhood with more than just food

Kiara Stokes, of Irvington, laughs after dancing with Gina Foringer, of Mt. Washington, who is dressed as a rainbow unicorn outside the Phase 2 Barbershop in the 1300 block of W North Ave. Stokes was at a business down the street and came to record the scene. Foringer is a volunteer with Love & Cornbread, a nonprofit that brings homemade comfort food and various items to Penn North at noon every Saturday. She says she is outfitted this way “because we have to believe in Baltimore, rainbows and unicorns.” December 11, 2021. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)