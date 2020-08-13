Lonnie Herriott, who loved dancing, had been staying with her boyfriend when she died in gas explosion Monday in Baltimore

Lonnie Herriott loved going out with friends and dancing to the “oldies but goodies,” but because of the coronavirus pandemic the group hadn’t met for months, said Herriott’s friend Towander “Nanny” Winder.
Though Winder had lost touch with Herriott recently, she quickly grew concerned when watching a local news station’s coverage of the deadly gas explosion in the Reisterstown Station neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore on Monday. She heard an interview with Leon Phillips, who lived in one of the three homes that had been leveled, and who said his roommate Jerome and his girlfriend Lonnie were missing.
Winder recognized the couples’ names and the location, and reached out to Herriott’s mother and sister, but neither had heard any news of Herriott. All day Monday, Winder said, she called local hospitals, giving her friend’s name only to be turned down. She went to the 4200 block of Labyrinth Road where police officers had blocked off the street, and where firefighters continued to sift through the rubble in search of victims.
Earlier that morning, Leon Phillips, 64, had gotten up at 6 a.m. to go to work at Lenny’s Deli in Owings Mills. He recalled in an interview Thursday how he had smelled a faint odor of gas that morning but as he got ready for work, he said, he didn’t notice it, and he left for his shift without giving it much thought.
During his break at work, he said he got a call that there had been an explosion at his home.
Phillips said he quickly rushed to the two-story brick rowhome at 4232 Labyrinth that he rented with a longtime friend he identified as Jerome Jackson. He said the two men had been friends since they were children and that Phillips moved into the rental about five years earlier. They often shared meals together or other celebrations, including his birthday in June that he celebrated with Jackson and Jackson’s girlfriend Herriott.
“My heart went out for the ones I left there,” Phillips said, recalling arriving to find the wreckage where his home had been that morning. He said the day before he spent with his family and grandchildren — a memory he cherished more after he realized he could’ve been killed himself in Monday’s explosion if he had not been scheduled to work.
“God kept me here for a reason,” he said.
When Winder arrived at the scene Monday, she said an officer told her that the victims had been taken to Sinai Hospital and the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. Still neither had a patient by that name, and Winder suggested to Herriott’s sister, Shirley Washington, that they try the medical examiner’s office after the news reported one fatality. She didn’t hear back from Herriott’s sister.
On Wednesday, Winder said she saw Herriott’s name flash on her TV screen in a local broadcast.
“I didn’t know what I was going to do,” Winder said, recalling she had to take some time to collect herself after learning Herriott had died.
The fire department on Wednesday confirmed that Herriott, 61, had been found dead in the rubble just before noon Monday. Joseph Graham, a 20-year-old Morgan State University student was found hours later, just before 1 a.m. Tuesday. Family members also said Graham did not live on the block, but had spent the night at a friend’s house when he was killed.
The department said seven others were rescued from the rubble.
Herriott’s mother, Phyllis Herriott, said she did not find out her daughter had died until Wednesday.
She said she was close with her daughter and that the two talked on the phone every other day, but she had never been to her daughter’s boyfriend’s home.
When a friend of her daughter called to break the news, Phyllis Herriott said she found strength from her faith.
“The Lord keeps me stable,” she said.
Phyllis Herriott said her daughter grew up in Baltimore but struggled in school because of a learning disability that resulted from lead poisoning. However, she described her daughter as resilient and hardworking. She said her oldest daughter moved out at a young age but managed to support herself through various jobs. Recently, she had suffered from pain after an injury and hadn’t been working, her mother said.
Shirley Washington said the family is concerned about paying for a funeral. She said her sister relied on benefits, and Washington said she recently lost her job because of the pandemic.
Phyllis Herriott said her daughter was previously married and divorced, and she did not have children, but made friends everywhere she went.
“She loved people and she would help anybody who needed help,” her mother said.
Phyllis Herriott said her daughter loved to buy clothes with the little money she had after paying the bills.
Herriott said she couldn’t remember exactly what their last conversation was about, but she said she is thankful her daughter knew she loved her.
“I always tell [my children] that I loved them,” she said.
Phillips said he got to know Herriott after she spent weekends at the house he shared with Jackson, and a third roommate.
He described Herriott as a “beautiful, nice lady.”
Phillips said the third man had moved in during the past year, but that he did not know him well. He said he hasn’t talked to that roommate, but he has talked to Jackson on the phone from his hospital room.
“He was in good spirits,” Phillips said of Jackson. He said his friend, always talking about food, told him he was hungry, Phillips said with a laugh.
Phillips said he’s continued to work to keep his mind off what happened. He’s been in touch with the Red Cross to help him get resources; all of his belongings were destroyed in the blast.
He’s been able to stay with his fiancee, but he’s mostly upset about the family photos he lost, including pictures of his grandson, “a ballplayer,” he said.
Winder said the group of friends who went dancing with Herriott are planning to get together to celebrate their friend.
“She was a nice, sweet person. She’s going to be truly missed,” Winder said.